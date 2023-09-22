StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

