StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $13.88.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
