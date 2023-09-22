StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.28.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
