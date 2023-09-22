StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.