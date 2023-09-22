StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 320,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

