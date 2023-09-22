Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 194,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 147,431 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCS. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.