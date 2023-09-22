Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

