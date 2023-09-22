Sprinklr’s (CXM) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Sprinklr stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,539.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,989,521 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

