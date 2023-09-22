Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 286 ($3.54) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
