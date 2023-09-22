SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Sells $46,647.45 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $46,647.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,749.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nitesh Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Nitesh Sharan sold 16,188 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $59,248.08.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.4 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.