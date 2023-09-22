Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,149,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

