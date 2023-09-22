Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.19 million, a PE ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 0.90. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

