Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 52,313 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,313 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $30,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,663,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.