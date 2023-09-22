Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,230,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

