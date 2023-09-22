Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 10th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,180 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

