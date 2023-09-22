Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $30.11 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
