Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.05.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

