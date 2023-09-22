Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

