Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 28,480 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 909.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

