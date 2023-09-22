Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,730,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

