RJA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RJA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,000. Alibaba Group comprises 3.7% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,547.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.19. 7,502,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,536,287. The company has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

