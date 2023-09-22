Reviewing LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 2.12% 6.14% 2.65% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $4.01 billion 0.75 $394.97 million $3.32 35.62 EZGO Technologies $17.39 million 0.46 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares LCI Industries and EZGO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LCI Industries and EZGO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $118.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats EZGO Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. In addition, it sells battery packs and cells. Further, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

