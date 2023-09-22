Reviewing Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) and H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) and Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H2O Innovation and Guangdong Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Guangdong Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

H2O Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 78.08%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Guangdong Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Guangdong Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares H2O Innovation and Guangdong Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation 1.46% 9.46% 4.48% Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H2O Innovation and Guangdong Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $145.66 million 1.13 $4.03 million $0.03 60.85 Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A $35.70 1.05

H2O Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Guangdong Investment. Guangdong Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H2O Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Guangdong Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

(Get Free Report)

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; and the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including reverse osmosis (RO) membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple equipment and products. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada.

About Guangdong Investment

(Get Free Report)

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its Property Investment and Development segment invests in and rents various properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and develops and sells properties in Mainland China. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties. The company's Department Stores Operation segment operates department stores in Mainland China. Its Electric Power Generation segment operates coal-fired power plants that supply electricity and steam in the Guangdong province, Mainland China. The company's Hotel Operation and Management segment operate hotels and provides hotel management services to third parties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its Road and Bridge segment invests in various road and bridge projects, which engages in the toll road operation and road management in Mainland China. The company's Others segment provides treasury services in Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as corporate and other related services. It also offers financing, marketing management, environmental engineering, and water technology development and consultation services. The company was formerly known as Union Globe Development Limited and changed its name to Guangdong Investment Limited in January 1987. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Guangdong Investment Limited operates as a subsidiary of GDH Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.