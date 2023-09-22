Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.