Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 4.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $372.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.90. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

