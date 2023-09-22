Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1,253.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ETN opened at $210.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.