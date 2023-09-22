Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $51,263.58 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $51,263.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,053,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,222,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 48,552 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $176,243.76.

On Monday, August 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 6,151 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $20,236.79.

On Monday, August 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,275 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $51,324.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $41,264.96.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $97,992.84.

Redwire stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDW. Roth Mkm started coverage on Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwire by 297.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 130,720 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,037 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

