Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 843 ($10.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 643 ($7.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.45) to GBX 370 ($4.58) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.29).

Get Redrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RDW

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow Increases Dividend

RDW stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.24) on Monday. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 558.50 ($6.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 489.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.