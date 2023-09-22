QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $108.49 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.