PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.