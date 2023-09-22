PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

