Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $124.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.93.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $142.45 on Monday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

