Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.80. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 423.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profound Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Profound Medical by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Profound Medical by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Profound Medical by 61.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 194,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 850.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

