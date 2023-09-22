Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Barclays PLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

