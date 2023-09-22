Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $85.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

