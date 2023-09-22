Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $77.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

