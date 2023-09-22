Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $63.66 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

