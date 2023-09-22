Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,621,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,538,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $76.49 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

