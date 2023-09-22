Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 176,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

