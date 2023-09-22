Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 531,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

