Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

