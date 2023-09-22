Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 182.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

