Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.26%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

