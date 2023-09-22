Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

