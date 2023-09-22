Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.