Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $417.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.63 and a 200 day moving average of $459.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

