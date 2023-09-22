Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

