Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,086 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

IBTE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0871 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

