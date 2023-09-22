Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 178,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

