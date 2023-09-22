PineStone Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,315,255 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,315,255 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.8% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $79,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.