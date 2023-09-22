PineStone Asset Management Inc. Has $33.59 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $8,472,466. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $372.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.87. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

